Hungry Jacks has Nintendo toys to collect including Mario, Zelda, Splatoon and Animal Crossing
Hungry Jack’s has a new series of Nintendo toys to collect with it’s kids menu. There are six new toys from a range of Nintendo franchises including Mario, Zelda, Splatoon and Animal Crossing.
There’s no schedule or anything posted, but readers have picked up a Splatoon one today so that could be first!
