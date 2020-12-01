102
Hungry Jacks has Nintendo toys to collect including Mario, Zelda, Splatoon and Animal Crossing

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 1, 2020

Hungry Jack’s has a new series of Nintendo toys to collect with it’s kids menu. There are six new toys from a range of Nintendo franchises including Mario, Zelda, Splatoon and Animal Crossing.

There’s no schedule or anything posted, but readers have picked up a Splatoon one today so that could be first!

