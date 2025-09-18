How big are the new Super Mario Galaxy amiibo – this big

Last week’s Nintendo Direct brought the news that we’ll be getting new, larger Super Mario Galaxy amiibo early next year. Although the game itself is out in a couple of weeks, these amiibo will release on April 2nd, 2026 — about the same time as The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The Mario & Luma and Rosalina & Lumas amiibo, along with their larger size, are also more expensive — but when you see how big they are, maybe that’s fair.

A new overview trailer for the game has been released in Japan, and at the end, a size comparison between the standard Mario and Rosalina amiibo was shown — they’re big. That’s almost Detective Pikachu amiibo heft.

Alongside the new trailer, which runs through the Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 package, we also got a look at some user icons that will be rolling out for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.