How big are the new Super Mario Galaxy amiibo – this big
New overview trailer, player icons announced too.
Last week’s Nintendo Direct brought the news that we’ll be getting new, larger Super Mario Galaxy amiibo early next year. Although the game itself is out in a couple of weeks, these amiibo will release on April 2nd, 2026 — about the same time as The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The Mario & Luma and Rosalina & Lumas amiibo, along with their larger size, are also more expensive — but when you see how big they are, maybe that’s fair.
A new overview trailer for the game has been released in Japan, and at the end, a size comparison between the standard Mario and Rosalina amiibo was shown — they’re big. That’s almost Detective Pikachu amiibo heft.
Alongside the new trailer, which runs through the Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 package, we also got a look at some user icons that will be rolling out for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.