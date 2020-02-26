Hotshot Racing brings 90s arcade racing action to Switch

Publisher Curve Digital are bringing the Lucky Mountain Games and Sumo Digital developed Hotshot Racing to the Switch later this year. Sumo Digital’s racing perigee is on show here with a retro looking racing game with polygonal graphics, silky smooth 60fps frame rate, and has both online and offline split-screen action.

Curve Digital is delighted to unveil the colourful retro-inspired racing game, Hotshot Racing, from Lucky Mountain Games and experienced racing genre stalwarts, Sumo Digital. Hotshot Racing channels classic arcade racers sporting colorful polygonal visuals, boost-fuelled drift gameplay and a silky smooth 60 frames per second in the game’s single-player modes regardless of platform.

Hotshot Racing is set to emulate and expand upon the classic ‘90s arcade racing game formula featuring eight different hotshot drivers to choose from (each with their own personality and multiple varied four-wheeled rides), 16 personality-filled sun-baked tracks from across the globe, and multiple game modes for players to prove their driving prowess.

Hotshot Racing will also feature multiple single-player and multiplayer game modes – both online and offline including 4-player local split-screen co-op.

There’s the traditional Grand Prix mode where challengers race on multiple tracks in multi-round championship, Time Trial mode where players complete laps as they wish to seek out the fastest lap time for the online leaderboards, Cops and Robbers mode where the criminals need to evade capture to secure a big cash bonus whereas the police need to take them down, and the Drive or Explode where players need to race to checkpoints to avoid exploding.