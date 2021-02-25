Hot Wheels Unleashed announced, coming to Switch in September

Hot Wheel is back and in video game form! The last Hot Wheels game was released in2013 with a brief appearance in Forza Horizon 3 more recently.

Hot Wheels Unleashed is from Italian developers Milestone, who you might know from the MotoGP and RIDE series of games. The trailer doesn’t show any gameplay, but the press release attached says it’ll feature single-player modes, multiplayer and split-screen. There’s also a level editor to create your own Hot Wheels tracks.

This one’s a while away, with the release planned for September 30, 2021. It’ll be released on the Nintendo Switch and pretty much everything else.