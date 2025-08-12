Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Ultimate Speed coming to Switch

There’s a new Hot Wheels game on the way — Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Ultimate Speed — based on the Netflix animated show of the same name.

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Ultimate Speed follows Coop and his racing friends as they attend a racing camp. Coop, Spark, Mac, Brights, Axle, and Cruise are all here — ask your kids if you don’t know who they are. You can race through modes like Racing Camp, Cup Champ, and Speed Trials, and there’s even a track builder included.

The game is due out on Nintendo Switch (no Switch 2 version, it seems), other consoles, and PC on October 24, 2025.

– MEET THE RACERS: Play as your favorite Let’s Race characters including Coop, Spark, Mac, Brights, Axle, and Cruise.

– HOT WHEELS ICONS & TRACKS: Choose from a lineup of iconic Hot Wheels vehicles, like the GT-Scorcher, Super Twin Mill, Roger Dodger and Duck N’ Roll, each with their own unique handling, abilities, and style. Zoom through 12 wild, over-the-top tracks based on the series.

– BOSS SHOWDOWNS: Face off against massive bosses, like Professor Rearview’s giant cobra and his fire-breathing dragon, in fast-paced, action-packed battles on the track. Each encounter brings unforgettable moments at the finish line.

– RACE TO WIN: There are five thrilling gameplay modes including Racing Camp, Cup Champ, Speed Trials, Track Builder, and Free Races. Featuring fast, fluid controls built for high-speed competition, race solo or with friends in local four-player split-screen.

– ULTIMATE CUSTOMIZATION: Earn flame badges to unlock new cars, decals, and track parts in the Ultimate Garage. Customize your own Hot Wheels car and show it off on the track.