Hori’s Split Pad Pro for Switch is getting two new colours

While initially released to make Daemon X Machina better to play. Many people have found the Hori Split Pad Pro for the Nintendo Switch to be a great Joy-Con replacement. Now Hori has announced that there are two new colours of the controller on the way. The new colours are Midnight Blue and Volcanic Red.

Seeing as Hori goods usually make their way to EB Games here in Australia, we’d be checking with them to see if they’re getting stock. In the US they have a release date of September 7 on Amazon, hopefully, we won’t be waiting too much longer.