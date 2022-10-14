Hori’s Split Pad Compact is launching in Australia this month

Remember a couple of months ago Hori announced a new slimmer (then “Fit”) version of the Split Pad Pro? Well, now we have a release date for them in Australia. The Split Pad Compact, as its known outside of Japan, launches here on October 28th – but we’re not getting the standard colours, just the Pokémon special editions.

As someone who was dreaming of that Midnight Blue one, maybe these Pokemon ones will have to do. Also, because they’re licenced Pokemon controllers, they’re a little more expensive, clocking in at $119.95 AUD.

Pikachu & Mimikyu

Gengar

Also releasing on the same day are two new designs for the regular Switch Pad Pro – you guessed it they’re also Pokémon themed.

Lucario & Pikachu

Charizard & Pikachu

If we see any other retailers stocking, and of course any other cheaper prices we’ll let you know.