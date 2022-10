Hori’s Split Pad Compact is launching in Australia this month

Remember a couple of months ago Hori announced a new slimmer (then “Fit”) version of the Split Pad Pro? Well, now we have a release date for them in Australia. The Split Pad Compact, as its known outside of Japan, launches here on October 28th – but we’re not getting the standard colours, just the Pok√©mon special editions.

As someone who was dreaming of that Midnight Blue one, maybe these Pokemon ones will have to do. Also, because they’re licenced Pokemon controllers, they’re a little more expensive, clocking in at $119.95 AUD.

Pikachu & Mimikyu

Gengar

Also releasing on the same day are two new designs for the regular Switch Pad Pro – you guessed it they’re also Pok√©mon themed.

Lucario & Pikachu

Charizard & Pikachu

If we see any other retailers stocking, and of course any other cheaper prices we’ll let you know.