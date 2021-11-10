Hori Split Pad Pro gets wired attachment to allow for docked play

We’re big fans of the Hori Split Pad Pro. They’re great controllers – but you can only use them in handheld mode until now.

Hori is releasing a new attachment for the controls that will let you essentially turn them into a wired controller. This attachment connects to the controllers, acting as a bridge between them. It’s a lot like the Joy-Con grip but now with a USB cable.

You can then use the Switch Pad Pro docked. This also means they can be used on a PC. The attachment doesn’t just add a cord; there’s a headphone socket so you can use it for voice chat.

The attachment has just been announced for Japan at this stage. Should that change, we’ll let you know.