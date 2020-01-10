31
Hori announces new Animal Crossing: New Horizons goods for Switch this March

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 10, 2020

Accessory maker Hori has announced a whole new range of Animal Crossing: New Horizons goods coming to Japan (so far) in March. 

There’s a clip-on cover for the Switch Lite, a shoulder bag for the original Switch model, tote bag, storage bag, pouch and play stand. 

It’s possible some of these could come to Australia, we’ve got Hori goods before – but for now, seek out your nearest importer. 

Source: 4gamer

Switch Lite clip-on cover

Switch storage bag

Pouch

Tote bag

Shoulder bag

Playstand

