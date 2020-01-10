Hori announces new Animal Crossing: New Horizons goods for Switch this March
Accessory maker Hori has announced a whole new range of Animal Crossing: New Horizons goods coming to Japan (so far) in March.
There’s a clip-on cover for the Switch Lite, a shoulder bag for the original Switch model, tote bag, storage bag, pouch and play stand.
It’s possible some of these could come to Australia, we’ve got Hori goods before – but for now, seek out your nearest importer.
Source: 4gamer
Switch Lite clip-on cover
Switch storage bag
Pouch
Tote bag
Shoulder bag
Playstand
