Hollow Knight: Silksong special announcement coming later this week

It’s happening!

Later this week—late Thursday night or early Friday morning for Australians—we’ll (hopefully) finally get a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong. Team Cherry is hosting a Special Announcement stream and we should finally get another look at the game after all this time.

There’s playable demos of the game at Nintendo’s booth at Gamescom, lots of them, we’re going to get a really good look at the game that’s been shrouded in mystery for years.

Here’s when you’ll need to be up;

Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Hobart (AEST, UTC+10) → Friday 12:30 AM

→ Friday 12:30 AM Brisbane (AEST, UTC+10) → Friday 12:30 AM

→ Friday 12:30 AM Adelaide (ACST, UTC+9:30) → Friday 12:00 AM

→ Friday 12:00 AM Darwin (ACST, UTC+9:30) → Friday 12:00 AM

→ Friday 12:00 AM Perth (AWST, UTC+8) → Thursday 10:30 PM

And for our international friends