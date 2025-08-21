Switch
Hollow Knight: Silksong launches September 4th
Launching on all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch 2.
After years of waiting, we finally have a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong. Revealed during a special presentation this week, Team Cherry confirmed the date themselves: September 4th, 2025.
After waiting many years, it’s just now a couple of weeks away.
It’ll launch on all platforms on the same day, that including both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. As well as PC, Xbox, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and on Steam, GOG and Humble bundle as well. It’s also on Xbox Game Pass.
