Hollow Knight: Silksong free DLC announced for 2026 release

Team Cherry has announced that Hollow Knight: Silksong will be getting a free DLC expansion in 2026 in a new teaser posted to YouTube.

The new expansion, subtitled Sea of Sorrow, seems to be set in a windy oceanside locale, and the teaser shows a strange, glass orb that appears to be attracting lightning, while big dragonfly-like wings poke out around it. We’re sure the Hollow Knight lore fanatics will have some idea of what this could be, but for everyone else, new content is new content and that’s reason enough to be excited, especially when it’s free.

Team Cherry has said in a blog post that the “nautically themed expansion” will include new areas, tools, and more, much like the various free expansions that were released for Hollow Knight throughout its life.

Speaking of the original Hollow Knight, that’s also getting some love in the form of a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. This new upgrade for Hollow Knight will have all of the enhancements seen in the Switch 2 Edition of Silksong, including higher frame rate modes, higher resolutions, additional graphical effects, and likely faster load times. A patch for both the original Switch version and the Switch 2 Edition will also be released, with a few new additions, bug fixes, and changes, such as the game now pausing while in inventory menus.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Hollow Knight will be available in 2026, too, and like Silksong’s will be a free upgrade for owners of the Switch version.