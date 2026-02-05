Switch 2
Hollow Knight – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition out today
Make your Hollow Knight look more silky.
One of the many shadow drops in today’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase was the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Hollow Knight. The game is available for $17.50AUD if you haven’t played it yet, and if you already own it, the upgrade is free.
The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition improves the game with “higher resolution, improved frame rates, and additional effects”, according to Team Cherry — and we believe them, they made it. You can check it out today.
