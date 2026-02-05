Switch 2

Hollow Knight – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition out today

Make your Hollow Knight look more silky.

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 6, 2026

One of the many shadow drops in today’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase was the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Hollow Knight. The game is available for $17.50AUD if you haven’t played it yet, and if you already own it, the upgrade is free.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition improves the game with “higher resolution, improved frame rates, and additional effects”, according to Team Cherry — and we believe them, they made it. You can check it out today.

Posted In
Switch 2
Tags
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

