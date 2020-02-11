Hold onto your coins, there’s an eShop Blockbuster sale coming this week
Hold off all big eShop purchases because there’s a big sale coming later this week. Nintendo Europe has announced (and we’re 99% sure we’ll get it too) that there’s a ‘Blockbuster Sale’ starting this Friday.
Normally when teasing these sales they would give a preliminary list of games that may be included, but this time – just the two. Super Mario Maker 2 and Fire Emblem: Three Houses will be 33% off, with others ‘up to 75%’.
Check back Friday morning for our usual weekly eShop releases and deals article for the full list.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
55%
Oh wow!
15%
Great
9%
Fresh
15%
Hmm
6%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments
Leave a Response