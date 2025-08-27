Hitman World of Assassination on Switch 2 gets new patch to tame framerate

Out of all the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games, IO Interactive’s Hitman World of Assassination has had one of the most uneven performances on the console. The framerate would dip and dive constantly due to the game running uncapped. A new patch released this week now caps the framerate in docked mode to smooth things out. If you prefer, you can turn this option off, but it is now the default setting.

Other changes include fixes for autosaves, graphical glitches, and general gameplay issues.

It’s certainly not the complete fix many players were hoping for, but it does make the game noticeably smoother.