Hitman World of Assassination on Switch 2 gets new patch to tame framerate
Alongside a bunch of other fixes as well.
Out of all the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games, IO Interactive’s Hitman World of Assassination has had one of the most uneven performances on the console. The framerate would dip and dive constantly due to the game running uncapped. A new patch released this week now caps the framerate in docked mode to smooth things out. If you prefer, you can turn this option off, but it is now the default setting.
Other changes include fixes for autosaves, graphical glitches, and general gameplay issues.
It’s certainly not the complete fix many players were hoping for, but it does make the game noticeably smoother.
Patch 3.230.1 – Nintendo Switch 2 (26/08/2025)
Safe to Save
We fixed the issue causing title crashes when loading auto saves.
Dimmed for Stealth
Resolved overly bright lighting in dark locations.
Mirror, Mirror (Not So Smooth)
Fixed an issue where framerate drops could occur when Agent 47 moved while facing large mirrors in bathrooms at 4K resolution.
Blinding Ads
Fixed an issue where every second ad on display screens in Teller Hall, New York, appeared excessively bright.
Too Bright to Bargain
Corrected an issue where the Freelancer supplier shop screens would appear overly bright in specific well-lit mission locations.
Trust Your Instincts
Addressed issues where Instinct would not reliably highlight items, set pieces, or guard silhouettes.
Steady Aim
Added a “Frame Rate” option to help maintain stable performance. By default, this option is switched on.