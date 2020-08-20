Hipster Whale’s Piffle is coming to the Switch next month

Australian developers Hipster Whale, best known for Crossy Road are bringing another one of their puzzlers to the Switch early next month.

Piffle is a chilled out puzzle arcade adventure filled with cute cats and challenging puzzles. There’s no footage of the Switch game yet, but we’ve included a mobile trailer so you can see what it’s like.

The game is currently available to preorder for $17.49 at 30% off, it’ll go up to $24.99 on September 1st. You can preorder it here.