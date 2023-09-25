Hideki Kamiya set to leave PlatinumGames

PlatinumGames has announced that Hideki Kamiya will be leaving the company at the end of the month.

Hideki Kamiya co-founded PlatinumGames in 2007 with Shinji Mikami and Tatsuya Minami, who have left since the company and current CEO Atsushi Inabata.

During his time at the company, Kamiya directed the Bayonetta series, The Wonderful 101, and was working on “Project GG.” That was planned to be the final game in the “trilogy” of titles, including Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101. What happens to that game now is a mystery.

Here’s what the company and Kamiya himself had to say.

As announced on the official PlatinumGames X account,

I will be leaving PlatinumGames on October 12, 2023.

This came after a lot of consideration based on my own beliefs.

and was by no means an easy decision to make.

