Hide from your troubles with this Gengar sleeping tongue bed

You can fit out your office with a Ditto executive chair, but what’s next?

How about this Gengar ‘bed’ with a roll out tongue – thing. You can use it in many ways, lay down on his tongue, roll yourself up with the tongue. You can also stick your head in Gengar for a quiet time.

The tongue rolls out to be 170cm too, so it’s great for adults and for kids. If your kids want to stick their head in a ghost Pokémon of course.

Preorders have begun in Japan, the Gengar is available from Bandi Namco. If you wanted to buy one it’ll set you back about $300 Australian dollars.