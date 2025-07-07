Hidden N64 Super Smash Bros spotted in Switch Online trailer, don’t get too excited

Advertisement

You know it’s a slow news week when people are analysing a blurred UI background from a months-old Nintendo Switch Online trailer—hoping for, well, anything.

Over the weekend, the Super Smash Bros. box art was spotted hidden in the background of a recent Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online trailer. It’s not immediately obvious, which probably explains why it took two months to notice. But at the 40-second mark, in the blur of the UI, you can just make out the Super Smash Bros. box art.

I looked into it a bit more and other people have caught this before me, and Glover is also very clearly above Smash 64. I thought it was something else so I cross referenced every N64 box and nothing else is remotely close https://t.co/TBmkl6Ehtu pic.twitter.com/0NHDqJCzAC — Mama Louiji (@Mama_Louiji) July 6, 2025

Here’s a still from the trailer. Next to it, we’ve applied a similar blur to the actual box art so you can see what people are getting excited about. There also appear to be box arts for Glover, Forsaken and even Donkey Kong 64.

None of these games have been announced for the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online lineup at this stage.

There’s no doubt that Super Smash Bros. will come to the Nintendo Classics lineup at some stage, but does this mean it’s happening anytime soon? Not exactly. The two other games that are featured and blurred also haven’t been released – and Nintendo has released screenshots of these apps with games that have never been released before.

There's a bigger list than that, but this isn't the only time we got to see a dev build of a Nintendo Classics app.Here's an October 2019 build of NES Nintendo Switch Online. Notice how a bunch of this are still not on the service to this day. Don't assume all of it would get to be on it soon. — Yakumono (@luigiblood.bsky.social) 2025-07-06T21:40:10.568Z

It’ll happen one day, but probably not today. Make us wrong Nintendo. We dare you.