Heretic + Hexen “Definitive” editions out now on Switch

The id Software legacy titles continue to make their way onto new platforms, with both Heretic and Hexen announced for the Nintendo Switch, with Nightdive Studios at the helm. Although published by id Software, these games were actually developed by Raven Software and, depending on the title, released in 1994 and 1995. Hexen was later released on the Nintendo 64 in 1997. While mostly the same as the PC version, it was missing the FMV videos and higher-quality audio.

Based on a modified version of the Doom engine and often called “Doom clones” back in the day, these games introduced many new ideas and played quite differently. In them, you could look up and down, and even fly at times. There was also an inventory system and class-based gameplay.

This bundle includes Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders, Hexen: Beyond Heretic, and Hexen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel, along with two episodes created in collaboration between id Software and Nightdive Studios.

This new release includes online cross-platform multiplayer, as well as local split-screen deathmatch and co-op modes. There’s also an enhanced soundtrack, though you can stick with the original if you prefer. Like the DOOM and Quakereleases, there’s mod support and a range of quality-of-life improvements and engine fixes to bring the games up to modern standards.

Heretic + Hexen is available now for $22.45 from the eShop, with a physical version from Limited Run Games coming at a later date.