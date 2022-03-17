Here’s when Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass will launch

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass is set to launch tomorrow, March 18th – but when?

According to the eShop page for the game, we now know – it’s at 10 am Australian Eastern Daylight saving time. That’s great for Australians and New Zealanders but what about the rest of the world?

Given the game is arriving as an update, and as a part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, it should arrive at the same time worldwide. That does mean some regions will get the game before the 18th.

Unless of course Nintendo do it differently and you all have to wait until 10 am your local time – then, oops – unlucky.

Australian / New Zealand Times

Perth – Friday, 18 Mar 2022 at 7:00 am AWST

Darwin – Friday, 18 Mar 2022 at 8:30 am ACST

Adelaide – Friday, 18 Mar 2022 at 9:30 am ACDT

Brisbane – Friday, 18 Mar 2022 at 9:00 am AEST

Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Hobart – Friday, 18 Mar 2022 at 10:00 am AEDT

Auckland, New Zealand Fri, 18 Mar 2022 at 12:00 noon NZDT

International Times

Tokyo, Japan Fri, 18 Mar 2022 at 8:00 am JST

London, United Kingdom Thu, 17 Mar 2022 at 11:00 pm GMT

Central European Time, CET Fri, 18 Mar 2022 at 12:00 midn CET

Los Angeles, USA Thu, 17 Mar 2022 at 4:00 pm PDT

New York, USA Thu, 17 Mar 2022 at 7:00 pm EDT

The first wave of content in the Booster Course Pass includes the Golden Dash Cup with Paris Promenade from Mario Kart Tour, Toad Circuit from Mario Kart 7, Choco Mountain from Mario Kart 64 and Coconut Mall from Mario Kart Wii.

Via Reddit