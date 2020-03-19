Here’s what’s changed in Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ day one update
Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn’t even out yet — though it’s not long until it is — and it already has an update.
The day one patch for the latest game in the Animal Crossing series mostly adds functions required for online play, including the ability to visit other players’ islands, and support for NookLink, the upcoming Nintendo Switch Online applet that’s set to launch tomorrow. The update is available to download now for people who’ve preordered the game digitally, and as a thanks for downloading, all players will get a cute little Nintendo Switch to place in their island home.
The update notes on the Nintendo website in Japan also mention that the NookLink applet will be available to use from 3:00 PM AEDT tomorrow, on the game’s launch date.
Full English patch notes are not yet available, but Reddit user u/notamooglekupo has the full list, which you can see below. We’ll update this post with official patch notes as they become available.
- The patch contains the game’s first special event, Easter (4/1-4/12). Time travelers whose system is set to those dates will NOT be allowed to experience those events until it is actually that time IRL. An Internet connection will be required to check the real date when the event first starts on 4/1, after which the event can be enjoyed with no Internet connection. Also worth noting that the user playing must have a connected Nintendo account when this check is performed.
- Players can use the Nintendo Switch Online app features (QR codes, chat, etc.) beginning 3/20 1pm JST. You can also now visit other players’ islands.
- Players who install the update will receive a Nintendo Switch furniture item. If you’re using the AC special edition Joy-Cons, it will look like your special system!
- Nintendo Switch Online members will receive a bonus rug that can be obtained with Nook Miles.
- Pocket Camp players can obtain certain PC items via the machine in Resident Services. Details on how exactly to do this will be provided later.
