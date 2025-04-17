Here’s what we learned from the Mario kart World Direct 

Advertisement

Last night, Nintendo held its first Nintendo Direct since the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal in early April, and it focused on Mario Kart World. Over the course of 15 minutes, Nintendo covered the basics of Mario Kart, how they’ve changed in World, and introduced a range of new features and modes. We also received confirmation of some returning tracks and modes from previous entries.

If you’ve played Mario Kart before, a lot of the Direct covered things you’d already know, but it also showcased all the new additions to the game — including new characters, items, and how the Grand Prix mode and Knockout Tour work.

We also got a glimpse of the return of Battle Mode, which includes Coin Runners and Balloon Battle. Big Donut from Mario Kart 64 is back too. While not explicitly stated, it seems like Battle Mode arenas are located on the World Map but are purpose-built and sectioned off.

Free Roam was expanded on with more details, including exactly what those P Switches do. They trigger missions on the map — and there are hundreds of them — which will help you improve your driving skills outside of races. Sounds like a fresh take on Mission Mode to us.

Nintendo also detailed the online modes — here’s the full gist of it:

Up to four players can race in split-screen on the same console. The game also supports local wireless play, where up to eight players (with up to two players per Nintendo Switch 2 console) can race together. Players from around the world can join a race or battle in online play. In Free Roam, you can meet up with your crew anywhere in the game’s world. Drive around, see where your friends are on the map, and warp to them instantly. Then race, battle with custom rules, or take a road trip to see the sights together.

Of course, GameChat is supported. Even without a camera, you can chat with up to three other people. Plug in a camera, and CameraPlay is unlocked — your face will appear next to your racer in-game, and people will be able to see your reactions. You can also do this with four people in the same room. We’re not sure why — but you can!

All over the map and on tracks are Yoshi’s restaurants, where you can zip in for Dash Food. These food items are based on dishes from around the world. When you collect one, you’ll instantly don an outfit based on the location it’s from. After that, you’ll be able to select that costume from the character select screen.

Advertisement

We also got another look at new playable characters like Goomba, Spike, and Cow — as well as Crab, Swoop, Dolphin, Pianta, and a whole bunch more. For a full list of returning characters, and who is missing check out this guide here.

There was a heap of other stuff hidden in just seconds of footage within the Direct. It’s only 15 minutes long — here’s where to watch it.

Mario Kart World is out June 5th, alongside the Nintendo Switch 2. Check out our bargain guide for where to pick it up the cheapest.