Here’s Crysis Remastered running on the Nintendo Switch (Update: Now delayed)

Update: In the hour since posting this story, Crytek has come out and delayed the ‘official’ reveal of the game and the release date as well. The trailer for the Switch version and the preorders remain, but other console preorders will be delayed. Their Tweets point to a poor reaction to leaks of the game on other consoles, and the desire for more time with it.

The July 23rd release date, aside from appearing on the eShop prematurely was never actually announced!

We would like to share an important update with you all! pic.twitter.com/ylu0OisDf3 — Crysis (@Crysis) July 1, 2020

Original Story: One of the longest-running jokes has been “can it run Crysis” when it comes to new hardware. The Nintendo Switch is getting a port, it’ll run it – but how well?

A Nintendo Switch specific trailer been uploaded to the Switch eShop for Crysis Remastered and it looks and seems to run well – we wouldn’t expect any less from Saber Interactive. There’s also a number of screenshots release we’ve put it all below to check out.

The game is due out on July 23rd and is able to be preordered from the eShop right now for $45.00AUD.