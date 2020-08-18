Here are the six shadow drops from today’s Indie World showcase

This morning’s Indie World showcase was a blast and there was a massive six different games dropping on the eShop today (some may be there now or some maybe there later today!). It’s good news for you with new stuff to play, but bad news if you happen to be a review editor.

Here’s the six games that are headed your way – today. All of the games below have a launch discount of 10% or more as well!

Spiritfarer from Thunder Lotus – Link

As the Spiritfarer Stella, help the spirits of the deceased make their way into the afterlife by transporting them across the seas on a hand-crafted ferry. In this cozy management game featuring hand-drawn art and animations, players will befriend passengers, customize and improve their ferry and explore an imaginative world – or just go wherever the wind takes them.

Raji: An Ancient Epic from Nodding Heads Games / Super.com – Link

his intense action-adventure game is set in ancient India and inspired by Hindu and Balinese mythology. A young girl, chosen by the gods, stands against the demonic invasion of the human realm. Her destiny: Rescue her younger brother and face the mighty demon lord.

A Short Hike from Adam Robinson-Yu / Whippoorwill – Link

Hike, climb and soar through the peaceful mountainside landscapes of Hawk Peak Provincial Park. A Short Hike is a game about players taking things at their own pace, choosing their own path and seeing where it leads them. Along the way, players will meet other hikers, discover hidden treasures and enjoy the beauty of the world.

Takeshi and Hiroshi from Oink Games Inc. – Link

The worlds of stop-motion animation and RPGs combine in Takeshi and Hiroshi. As 14-year-old aspiring game designer Takeshi, the player’s goal is to entertain their little brother Hiroshi with the latest chapter of their game. Takeshi needs to improvise: While it’s his goal to let Hiroshi meet big challenges, he also wants to prevent him from losing.

Evergate from Stone Lantern Games / PQube Limited – Link

Evergate is a dream-like 2D puzzle-platformer set in the afterlife, in which players control Ki, a child-like spirit on a journey through life, death, space and time. The innovative Soulflame mechanic grants the power to slow down time, and gives players great flexibility in how they choose to navigate this beautiful yet haunting world.

Manifold Garden from William Chyr Studio LLC – Link

Set foot in a beautiful world filled with mind-bending puzzles in Manifold Garden, a game that reimagines the laws of physics. Geometry repeats infinitely in every direction, and falling down leads players back to where they started. In order to progress, players need to manipulate gravity to change their perspective and see the world in new ways.

If you want to watch the whole thing again, here’s that too.