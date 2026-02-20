Hello, Mario! app now available in Australia, but only for mobiles so far

Nintendo’s My Mario range of goodies and programs for kids is starting to roll out further across the globe after its launch in Japan last year. Now it’s Australia’s turn, at least in a small way.

Today the Hello, Mario! app launched on the App Store for Apple devices and Google Play for those on Android. The app is free and runs for about 10 minutes before letting you get back to your doom scrolling.

In it, your child, or you, no judgement, can play around with Mario’s face, much like the title screen in Super Mario 64. There’s a range of different activities to try, from shooting Mario out of a warp pipe to making him bounce around the screen, plus a couple of different tunes to play.

There is meant to be a Nintendo Switch version of this app as well, but it doesn’t appear on the Australian eShop just yet. The rest of the My Mario kids range is also missing in action in Australia so far. Europe received some of the amiibo blocks this week, although the range is much larger in Japan. Who knows what we’ll end up getting and when it will actually roll out.