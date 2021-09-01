Hello Kitty joins the Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania fun as DLC
Sega’s going all out on the cross-promo game in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. The newest addition is none other than Hello Kitty. This is the first character coming as DLC who isn’t specifically from a Sega owned franchise.
Like other character packs, Hello Kitty will set you back $7.50. Hello Kitty joins the likes of Sonic and Tails, Beat from Jet Set Radio, Kazuma from Yakuza and Morgana from Persona 5 in the lineup. Some are unlocked for free in the game; others are paid DLC.
A cheerful and happy girl with a heart of gold, the London-born Hello Kitty joins AiAi and the monkey gang on their latest adventure in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. She brings friendship and kindness to Jungle Island, where she joins a star-studded team that includes Morgana from Persona 5, Beat from Jet Set Radio, Kiryu from Yakuza, and beloved duo Sonic the Hedgehog and Miles “Tails” Prower. As she always says, “You can never have too many friends!”
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania is out on September 5th, check out our bargain guide here.