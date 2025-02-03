Hello Kitty Island Adventure heads to retail in March
The long-awaited Switch release of Hello Kitty Island Adventure arrived on the Nintendo Switch eShop last week. But if you’re hoping for a physical edition, don’t worry—that’s coming too!
Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Deluxe Edition will launch in Australia on March 25, 2025. It includes three different bundles of deluxe-themed goodies: the Event Bundle, the Starter Bundle, and the Crafting Bundle.
With over 100 hours of gameplay, Hello Kitty Island Adventure supports multiplayer and, despite its mobile origins, features absolutely no microtransactions.
It’s available to preorder now from EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, The Gamesmen and Amazon. If you can’t wait until March, it’s available on the eShop right now.
- Explore a Massive World – Meet Hello Kitty and Friends across distinct biomes with more than 100 hours of adventure and affecting stories to experience. Brave Kuromi’s haunted mansion in the Spooky Swamp, unearth ancient secrets with Retsuko in fiery Mount Hothead, grow rare flowers with Wish Me Well in the Merry Meadows, discover new treasures underwater in Rainbow Reef, and so much more.
- Be Who You Want – Express yourself as an original, Sanrio-style avatar with a wide range of adorable character customisation options. Select from dozens of faces, features, and body shapes, then collect hundreds of clothing items. Change your appearance at any time.
- Craft, Create, Collect – Bake delicious recipes with Hello Kitty, brew magic potions with Kuromi, collect critters with Keroppi, learn to fish from Badtz-maru, and so much more. Share gifts and complete quests to deepen your friendship with even more beloved characters. Decorate your own dream space or attract new friends to the island with the right furniture pieces. Scour the island for collectibles, like the dozens of hidden gudetama, sometimes locked behind devious puzzles.
- Team Up in Multiplayer – Everything is better with friends. Invite other players to your island and complete multiplayer challenges to boost each other’s stamina, solve the island’s trickiest puzzles, chase new high scores, or build beautiful vacation homes together. Multiplayer guests can even decorate their own Friendship Cabins on your island.
- NO Microtransactions – There is no premium currency to earn, purchase, or spend in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Enjoy the sights, customise your island vacation, and unlock everything just by playing the game.
