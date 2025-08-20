He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction coming to Switch

During this morning’s Gamescom: Opening Night Live, we got our first look at He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction. That title is almost as long as the 80s feel ago.

The game comes from Bitmap Bureau, who are also working on the 2D Terminator game due out later this year. Across twelve levels, you’ll team up with He-Man, Teela, and Man-At-Arms to take on Skeletor.

Retro Arcade Gameplay: Hard-hitting beat ’em up gameplay from the acclaimed Bitmap Bureau.

Spectacular Magic & Special Moves: Unleash massive magical attacks and awesome character specials to crush your foes!

Twelve Epic Stages: Battle your way through 12 action-packed Eternian stages.

Legendary Cast: Play as He-Man, Teela and more as you face off against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn and their wicked minions!

There’s no release date just yet for this one. We’ll let you know what’s going on.