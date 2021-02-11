Harmony’s Odyssey is an adorable puzzler coming to Switch later this year
Mythic Owl has announced its newest game, Harmony’s Odyssey. It’s a very colourful puzzler that follows the story of Harmony as she puts back together a world messed up by her cat. The game is a 3D tile-based puzzler with riddles, mini-games, and minotaurs.
Harmony’s Odyssey will release on the Nintendo Switch and PC later this year.
