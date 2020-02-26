Harmonix announces Fuser, a “Revolutionary New Music Gaming Experience”

The developers of Rock Band and Dance Central, Harmonix have a new game coming later this year. Fuser is a new music game that allows you to mix music together on the fly to create your own mixes to share with others. You can become your own festival headliner.

There’s a campaign mode, multiplayer and of course social sharing. There will be 100 songs in the game with the first batch of them revealed to be;

50 Cent – “In Da Club”

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

Blue Öyster Cult – “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper”

The Chainsmokers ft. Daya – “Don’t Let Me Down”

The Clash – “Rock the Casbah”

Fatboy Slim – “The Rockafeller Skank”

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”

J. Balvin & Willy William – “Mi Gente”

Lady Gaga – “Born This Way”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock – “Party Rock Anthem”

Migos – “Stir Fry”

Post Malone – “Better Now”

Smash Mouth – “All Star”

Warren G & Nate Dogg – “Regulate”

“With FUSER, we are delivering the ultimate music fantasy as a game. Music today is an experience. It’s not just people listening to albums any more – it’s recording and sharing videos of you singing along to your favourite songs, watching your favourite bands play at festivals, and sharing hit music with your friends. FUSER puts players at the centre of all that by letting you mix and share some of the biggest hits on your way to becoming a festival headliner.”

Check out the game’s trailer below, as well as some first footage.