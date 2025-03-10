Happy Mario Day to those who celebrate! Here’s what’s on

Advertisement

It’s Mario Day—March 10th! I probably don’t need to explain that to you—you know the deal. This year, 2025, marks the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros.‘ release in Japan, though the actual anniversary won’t be until later in the year.

Since we’re in Australia, we’re among the first in the world to celebrate Mario Day. However, that also means that if Nintendo has any surprises planned, we likely won’t hear about them until much later in the day. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing happening—some retailers are offering special Mario Day deals on games and merchandise, and as the day unfolds, more may pop up. Still, we think that if anything truly new is coming, it’ll be closer to Mario’s actual “birthday” later in the year.

Nothing says “Happy Birthday” like capitalism, so here are some deals around place.

Alarmo

This Super Mario Bros. alarm theme for Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo is downloadable later today via a free update

Big W

Use coupon XMAR2025 at the checkout, if you have an Everyday Rewards account. Code can only be used once.

EB Games

EB has a couple of deals. You can get any of the games listed below for “free” if you trade in any three Nintendo Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series games. If you can find the right trade bait, it might be worth it.

If you don’t have anything to trade, you can buy one game and get another at half price. If you buy two games priced at $79.95 each, the total works out to just under $60 per game.

The Gamesmen

Gamesmen have a good price on Switch OLED bundles, including the Switch OLED with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 12 months of online for $494. The Wonder bundle is a little bit more too. Unlikely you’re wanting an original Switch so close to the Switch 2 reveal though.

There’s also some Mario games for $54.95, a deal the Wedding Mario amiibo for just $10.95 as well.

JB Hi-FI

JB Hi-Fi has a smaller range of Mario games for $59, although they might have already been on sale at that price anyway.

LEGO

Hey look there’s a new LEGO Mario Kart set out in May, a big one, for adults. It got revealed early. Plus there’s some deals on the smaller LEGO Mario Kart sets going on right now too.

My Nintendo Store

Nintendo have range of Mario items, including some returning amiibo, two new travel pillows and of course the usual My Nintendo reward items as well.

Umbrella Entertainment

Umbrella has the Super Mario Bros. 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition 4K UHD and Blu-Ray set for $50 off (now $99, down from $150). It includes the movie, a massive book, posters, art cards, and comes in a wonderful package. If you love the Super Mario Bros. movie from the ’90s, you’ve got to have it.