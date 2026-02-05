Hamster’s Console Archives brings Cool Boarders and Ninja Gaiden II to Switch 2

During the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, a number of games were shown off, but one of the surprising reveals was that Hamster had more games to show off as part of their Arcade Archives series. But that was not enough for them, as they also announced a brand new series, Console Archives.

Before we talk console, we need to talk arcade as Rave Racer – Arcade Archives 2 was also announced during the Direct. This one is coming to both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on February 26.

The Console Archives series is designed to bring classic game masterpieces, originally released on home consoles, to modern gaming platforms. The series offers a wide range of convenient features such as customizable button layouts and screen settings, along with anytime save and load functionality. This series is only for Nintendo Switch 2, no reason was given for this decision.

The first two titles for the program are Cool Boarders and Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos and both are available now. Doraemon and Sonic Wings Special are the only other games announced as coming, but there is no release information for those at this time.

Cool Boarders

Experience the thrill of navigating cliffside courses, show off your skills with jumps and tricks, and master your own unique style through a variety of runs!

Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos