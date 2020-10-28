HAL Laboratory’s Part Time UFO gets a surprise Switch release

All the way back in February of 2018, HAL Laboratory — the studio behind the Kirby games — released its first mobile game. Surprise! It’s out now on Switch.

Announced during this morning’s Partner Showcase video, Part Time UFO is now available on the Switch eShop, and it’s brought a few new tricks with it. Much like the original release on mobile, Part Time UFO has you taking control of a verrrrry Kirby-like UFO, as you complete odd jobs for the people of Earth in the form of physics-based puzzles. Using a big claw, you’ll pick up items (and sometimes even people) and take them to where they need to go.

The Switch port adds couch co-op play, a new Treasure Island, which is reportedly “a puzzle-solver’s paradise,” and a few other extra things all to do with stacking stuff on top of other stuff. You can watch the trailer below.

Part Time UFO is available right now on the Nintendo Switch eShop for $13.50. You can click here to buy the game in your browser.