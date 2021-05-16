HAL Laboratory has started planning the “next phase” of Kirby games

We’ve got a new Kirby game for the last half-decade almost every year, with the latest platformer, Kirby Star Allies, being released in 2018. So to say we’re overdue is an understatement.

A new art book for Kirby has been released in Japan, and Nintendo Everything has translated a quote from Shinya Kumazaki, the series director. He speaks about the difficulties in making Star Allies – but more importantly, and why you clicked on this article – the future of the series.

Kumazaki says that the team is moving onto the “next phase” of the Kirby series. He also that right now, they are “planning for the next stage of our future”.

Whatever is coming next will be a “culmination of the best aspects of the Kirby franchise”.

When we get to see that, it remains a mystery. What would you like to see from the Kirby games in the future?