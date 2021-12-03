.hack//G.U. Last Recode coming to Switch in 2022

Bandai Namco has announced that the CyberConnect2 developed .hack//G.U. games are coming to the Switch. .hack//G.U. Last Recode is a complication of hack//G.U. Vol. 1//Rebirth, Vol. 2//Reminisce, Vol. 3//Redemption, and the most recent game Vol. 4//Reconnection.

The first three games have all been “restored” and will now play in 1080p and at 60fps. The games have also been tweaked with balance changes in battles and pacing.

.hack//G.U. Last Recome will be available digitally on March 11th, 2022; no physical version has been announced yet.