Grid Legends: Deluxe Edition lines up for Switch 2 in 2026

Feral Interactive is bringing Grid Legends: Deluxe Edition to the Nintendo Switch 2 early next year. GRID Autosport on Switch was not only a great game, but it also ran great on the original console. Grid Legends released on other platforms back in 2022, but it’s now coming to Switch 2 with all DLC included. The Deluxe Edition adds Classic Car-Nage destruction derby, Drift and Endurance modes, new Career and Story events, and additional cars and tracks.

The Switch 2 version will feature visual toggles between graphics and performance modes, along with a battery saver option for longer racing on the go. A release date hasn’t been announced yet, and the trailer is less than 30 seconds long. Preorders and the release date will go live in January.

Pricing is set at $39.99 USD, which should end up at around $60 AUD.