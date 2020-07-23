24
GRID Autosport on Switch gains wheel support & online multiplayer this month

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 23, 2020

The very excellent GRID Autosport port on Nintendo Switch has been getting constant updates and improvements since it was released last year. Now only July 30th it’ll get even more.

Next Thursday, July 30th the game will get full online multiplayer support. For those who play the game a bit more seriously, good news there’s wheel support being added to the game. The game will now support the HORI Pro Deluxe wheel and the HORI Pro Mini wheel. Additionally the Nintendo Labo™ Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit is also supported.

We rated GRID Autport highly in our review, check it out.

