Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition coming to Switch in 2021

A mainline Grand Theft Auto game is launching on a Nintendo home console for the first time ever. Three of them in fact.

Rockstar Games has announced that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, which contains Grand Theft Auto 3, San Andrea and Vice City, will be coming to the Switch in 2021. It’s also launching on every other console, PC and then on mobile in 2022.

According to a report on Polygon, Rockstar says the games will feature “across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements” while also “still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals.” More information will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The Trilogy will be released timed with the 20th Anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 3’s original release on the PlayStation 2.

