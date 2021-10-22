Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy arrives starting November 11, first Switch details

Rockstar has confirmed the release date for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. It’ll arrive digitally on all platforms on November 11th. (The eShop lists November 12th, its possible that means just after midnight, we’ll try and confirm).

If you’re waiting on the physical version, it’ll be a small wait until December 6th.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition contains Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. All three games have new lighting, environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances. The controls have also been modernised and updated to Grand Theft Auto V style controls.

It’ll set back Australian Switch owners $79.95 and is available to preorder now.



The Switch version will contain touch screen camera controls, a touch screen menu and everyone’s favourite gyro aiming. Rockstar has released a trailer showing The Definitive Edition, but the Switch version and how much it’ll get a glow-up remains unseen.

We’ve included screenshots below, but they’re way too high resolution to be the Switch version – so just imagine.

Trailer

Screenshots