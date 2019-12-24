Got a Nintendo Switch for Christmas? Here’s a guide for what to do next.

So you got a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite for Christmas and you just want to know all the new things you can do with it?

Welcome to the party, pal! It’s a fun club to be apart of. Here’s some suggestions for what you can do next to get even more out of your console, protect it and more.

Put on a screen protector

It doesn’t matter if you got an original Nintendo Switch model or the Switch Lite you probably want to put a screen protector on it. The Switch only has a plastic screen, unlike your phone which is likely made up of glass. Not only that people have had issues with the Dock scratching it.

All this is solved with a screen protector, there are usually two types. One a plastic film which will just stop the screen getting scratched. The second is a thicker one made out of glass which will stop scratching and give it a bit more robustness.

Look out for cases that have a screen protector in it to save a bit of coin.

Recommended: amFilm Glass Protector from Amazon, @play Tempered Glass Screen Protector at EB Games

On a budget: Powerwave Film Screen Protector at JB Hi-Fi

Get a Bigger Memory Card (eventually)

Both Nintendo Switch models come with a meagre 32GB of internal storage, which isn’t a lot but the majority of Switch games aren’t that big – plus if you’re buying physical games it’ll take years for just save files to fill that up.

Eventually, though you’re going to want to expand the storage. Don’t worry about right away unless you’ve got a list of games you’ve been waiting to buy digitally – wait for a sale. Amazon has some great ones on heavy discount now for Boxing Day – so maybe you don’t have to wait!

But for now, the internal 32GB will fill up until you put a card in there.

Get a Case or Grip

Unless you’re leaving your Switch in the dock, you’re going to take it out of the house eventually – and you’ll want to chuck it in something to protect it.

There are literally a million and one different cases we could point you to. Different materials, some that just store the console, some with spots for physical games. Then there are chonky boys that store the Switch, a dock, a Pro Controller and more.

We’ll let you figure out what case to get, but before you buy just think about what you’re going to take with you – if you’re a digital buyer you don’t need physical storage for games. If you want to take a dock, you’re going to need something bigger. The official Nintendo case is a good start, but you could put your Switch in a 10c bag from Coles if you really wanted to.

But come on, have some style!

We like: Official Nintendo Carry Cases (with a screen protector) $30 at most stores, RDS Deluxe Travel Case for the Lite and if you got money to spare and like something a little more fancy the Villager 3UP Bag.

Get a Battery Pack

Both the Switch and Switch Lite feature a pretty good battery, and unlike the 3DS you do get a charger – a pretty good one at that.

The Switch is charged via USB-C and that means there’s a bunch of different portable battery options out there for you. Unfortunately, because it’s such a power hog you’re going to need a fairly good one. Those $15 ones from vending machines aren’t going to cut it.

You’re looking for something with USB-C, PD technology and probably something larger than 1000mAh (that’s the amount of power it contains). Some chargers may also be able to charge while you’re playing, some might not.

We like: Anker Powercore+ from Amazon, Cygnett Chargeup Pro from JB Hi-Fi

Get a Pro Controller (if you didn’t get a Lite)

If you got a Switch Lite you’re set, you’ll be playing handheld and you can skip this bit (although the Pro Controller does work with the Lite).

The Joy-Con and Grip that come with the Switch is fine, but if you want to really play your Switch games – get a Pro Controller. They’re well built, they have a real D-Pad, charge with USB-C and the battery lasts forever. Leave the Joy-Con for when you have visitors – this is the way.

Just be wary buying them from Amazon, unless its from Amazon themselves. A lot of fakes have been cropping up – local stores might be more expensive but they’ll be real.

Parental Controls

Want to control your kids on what games they can play, or how long they can play them? Then make sure to set the parental controls for the Switch and get the accompanying app for either iOS or Android.

If you’re a big boy or girl you can ignore this section but probably want to get the app anyway as it’s a good way to track your time playing games regardless.

You have to wait 10 days before the Switch OS will tell you how much you’ve been playing a game for.

Explore the eShop, get some Demos

Even if you don’t plan on buying many big games digitally, the eShop is still filled with a tonne of great indie games – there’s a lot of crap on there too so be careful and maybe read a local Australian Nintendo site that reviews games to find out what’s good or not.

If you prefer to find out for yourself luckily a tonne of games have demos, even better yet there’s a bunch of free to start games. Even from Nintendo themselves.

Sadly there’s no front-end website for the eShop in Australia, so you’ll have to search through the console itself – that’s unless you have Chrome! One of our readers has created a Chrome Plugin that allows you to browse the UK eShop as if it was ours. No need to hunch over your tiny console and slowly browse. Just log in to Nintendo.co.uk with your Australian Nintendo account with the plugin installed and browse away.

Free to play Nintendo Switch Games

You can also find all the games with free demos, try the Dragon Quest XI S one, it’s about 8 hours long! (and the progress continues to the full game!)

Add Some Friends

You’re going to need some friends on your Switch, people to play with – and we can help with that. Check out our Discord server and share some friend codes, trade some Pokémon – and get even more help with your Switch.

You might also want to follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel and Twitch channel as well.

Play Some Games

At some point though you’ll just want to sit down and play some games. Be sure to check out reviews to find out what’s good, our bargain guides to get games cheap and be alerted when things go on sale.

Most importantly have some fun, the Switch is a great console with great games.

No products in this guide were recommended for any other reason then we think they’re good. Some links in the guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what products or stores to link.