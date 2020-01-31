Gorgeous Animal Crossing-themed Switch announced

Update: Nintendo Australia has confirmed that the Animal Crossing: New Horizons limited edition Switch will also be coming to Australia. It’ll be available down under on the 20th of March — the same day as the game launches — for $469.95. The case mentioned below is also going to be available on the same date, and is available for both the original Switch model and the Switch Lite. You can see the box for the special edition console below.

Original story follows.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is just around the corner… and Nintendo is celebrating with an utterly gorgeous new limited edition console.

Nintendo of America announced today that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be getting a fancy new limited edition console. With a lovely little island scene featuring the Nooks printed on the dock, and utterly gorgeous pastel Joy-Cons, this is a must have for Animal Crossing fans who haven’t bought a Switch yet.

A #NintendoSwitch system inspired by #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is on the way! With unique Joy-Con controllers, a custom design on the back, and a special Nintendo Switch dock, it’s the perfect way to start your island life. Available 3/13 for $299.99.https://t.co/MC5dJ11F3U pic.twitter.com/VigTPi4NDB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 31, 2020

For those interested in bringing in the island cheer, but don’t want to splash out some cash on a whole new console, Nintendo is also offering a lovely little carrying case for the Switch.

The #NintendoSwitch #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector will also be available for purchase on 3/13! pic.twitter.com/NOyviTGmPt — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 31, 2020

So far, both the console and the case have only been confirmed for the US, where it launches a week before the game, and Japan, where it launches day of and includes a digital copy. There is no word on a European or Australian release yet, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.