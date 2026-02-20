Goodnight Universe gains camera support on Switch 2
Keep an eye on it.
Goodnight Universe launched on the Nintendo Switch 2 last year missing a crucial part of the game’s functionality – camera support. While it was playable without it, the game uses eye-tracking and facial recognition throughout the experience, and now, thanks to a new update, you can play it as intended. The developers have even put together a helpful guide on how to get the most out of the game.
In addition to camera support, the game has also been updated to improve its “visual fidelity”, so it might look a little crisper now.
From the BAFTA-award winning developers of Before Your Eyes, Goodnight Universe tells the story of Isaac, a 6-month-old baby, developing mysterious psychic powers. What you want most is to be loved and accepted by your family, but a secretive tech corporation wants you for their own. The immersive “camera as controller” mode gives players the option to interact using their eyes and expressions, expanding on the innovative use of camera-based technology that the development team is known for.
Goodnight Universe was released in 2025 to great critical reception winning “Best International Game” at SXSW Sydney 2025 and the Tribeca Games Award in 2024.
The game’s leading cast includes Lewis Pullman (Thunderbolts*, Top Gun Maverick) as the main character Isaac, and Kerri Kenney-Silver (Reno 911, The Four Seasons), Al Madrigal (The Daily Show, Lopez vs. Lopez), and Tessa Espinola (S.W.A.T, The Big Show Show) as Isaac’s family. Beau Bridges (Matlock, Homeland), Timothy Simons (VEEP, Nobody Wants This) and Sarah Burns (Barry, Unfrosted) are cast in supporting character voice roles.