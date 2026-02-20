Goodnight Universe gains camera support on Switch 2

Goodnight Universe launched on the Nintendo Switch 2 last year missing a crucial part of the game’s functionality – camera support. While it was playable without it, the game uses eye-tracking and facial recognition throughout the experience, and now, thanks to a new update, you can play it as intended. The developers have even put together a helpful guide on how to get the most out of the game.

In addition to camera support, the game has also been updated to improve its “visual fidelity”, so it might look a little crisper now.