Good-Feel’s Goemon spiritual successor Bakeru is getting localised, demo out now

Now there’s a surprise, Goemon spiritual successor Otogi Katsugeki Mameda no Bakeru, is coming to the rest of the world as Bakeru. Developed by long-time Nintendo collaborators Good-Feel.

Oracle Saitaro and his Festival Troops are using a bizarre festival to take over Japan. Bakeru travels to 47 Japanese prefectures to free Japan from the grip of evil spirits!

Spike Chunsoft is bringing the game to the west, and along with it new attacked and an additional enemy. It’s already available to preorder on the eShop with a 10% off discount as well. There’s also a demo available to see what all the fuss is about.

Bakeru is out on September 3rd.