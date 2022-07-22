Go cowabunga this August when the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection releases

After being announced earlier in the year and then being pretty silent on it since, Konami have announced that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection, will release on Switch on August 30th.

The collection is also releasing on other platforms, but for many Nintendo fans, these games are coming home, here is the full line up of what is coming:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

In addition to the games, you can expect to see a host of concept art, music and such, like all the other Konami Collections, which do go on sale from time to time.