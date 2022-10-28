Glover, the Nintendo 64 platformer is coming to Switch

Everyone’s second favourite disembodied hand in a glove is coming back to consoles. The 1999 platformer Glover will be released on the Nintendo Switch (and others) “soon”. The game was released last year on PC, so it was only a matter of time before it made the jump to consoles.

This late 90s puzzling platformer sees you control Glover, who for whatever reason rolls around on a ball. There’s 6 worlds and 30 levels to roll your way through.

We’ll let you know when it’s out.