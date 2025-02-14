Glover set for release on Switch later this month

Advertisement

After being re-released on PC in 2022, Glover, the classic Nintendo 64 platformer, is finally returning to a Nintendo system with a release set for February 27. Originally launched on the Nintendo 64 in 1998, it’s been a long time coming.

The game isn’t available for pre-order yet, but you can add it to your watchlist—and we already know the price. It’ll cost $33.19. Why the 19 cents? Possibly because it was released in the 1900s.