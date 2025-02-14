Glover set for release on Switch later this month
After being re-released on PC in 2022, Glover, the classic Nintendo 64 platformer, is finally returning to a Nintendo system with a release set for February 27. Originally launched on the Nintendo 64 in 1998, it’s been a long time coming.
The game isn’t available for pre-order yet, but you can add it to your watchlist—and we already know the price. It’ll cost $33.19. Why the 19 cents? Possibly because it was released in the 1900s.
- Control Glover and his magical ball through six vibrant worlds filled with secrets, creative platforming, and curious enemies.
- Switch between different ball forms to overcome obstacles and solve clever puzzles.
- Discover amazing power-ups that enhance Glover’s abilities and expand your gameplay possibilities.
- Face off against the evil glove, who will stop at nothing to ensure chaos reigns forever!
