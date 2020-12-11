Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection an all-new adventure out February 25th

Arthur is back! Capcom announced during The Game Awards a brand new game in the series – Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection.

It’s an all-new game, with a new art style and it’ll be out on February 25th, 2021.

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection is a reboot that brings the beloved Capcom franchise back to life and into the 21st century. Paying homage to Ghosts ‘n Goblins and Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, the latest entry combines the franchise’s action platforming gameplay with storybook-like graphics and challenging new obstacles.



The game follows the valiant knight Arthur as he runs, jumps and battles his way through eerie stages set in the Demon Realm, a demonic fantasy world. Brave knights will need to proceed with extreme caution as terrifying dangers await, including familiar enemies like Zombie, Skeleton Murderer, Pigman and Red Arremer.



Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection is a nostalgic, yet fresh adventure that welcomes back its faithful fans, while introduces a new generation of heroes to challenge one of gaming’s classic series.

Capcom also announced Capcom Arcade Stadium, a free download that will include 32 classic Capcom games to buy. You’ll get 1943 – The Battle of Midway for free and others like Street Fighter II – The World Warrior, Bionic Commando and Ghosts ‘n Goblins are available in different packs of 10. No pricing was revealed.