Ghostrunner coming to the Switch on October 27th

At first it wasn’t, but now it is. Ghostrunner is now coming to the Nintendo Switch alongside the other versions of the game on October 27th.

Ghostrunner is a first-person slasher game set in a grim cyberpunk setting that’s caught the attention of many since it was announced.

Ghostrunner is a hardcore FPP slasher packed with lightning-fast action, set in a grim, cyberpunk megastructure. Climb Dharma Tower, humanity’s last shelter, after a world-ending cataclysm. Make your way up from the bottom to the top, confront the tyrannical Keymaster, and take your revenge.

The streets of this tower city are full of violence. Mara the Keymaster rules with an iron fist and little regard for human life.

As resources diminish, the strong prey on the weak and chaos threatens to consume what little order remains. The decisive last stand is coming. A final attempt to set things right before mankind goes over the edge of extinction.

As the most advanced blade fighter ever created, you’re always outnumbered but never outclassed. Slice your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets with your superhuman reflexes, and employ a variety of specialized techniques to

prevail.