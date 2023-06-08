Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed spooking the Switch later this year

Advertisement

The 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition is headed to the Nintendo Switch later this year. Developed by IllFonic, the game has Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore open the Ghostbusters Firehouse to a next generation of Ghostbusters – that’s you.

While the game is literal hide and seek, and you can play it online or against AI single player. There’s a full story mode with cutscenes as well. The Switch version will run at dynamic resolution from 720p to 1080p and run at 30fps. The developers say they are tuning the game to push the Switch to its limits.

The game will be released both digitally and physically some time later this year.