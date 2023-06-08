Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed spooking the Switch later this year
The 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition is headed to the Nintendo Switch later this year. Developed by IllFonic, the game has Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore open the Ghostbusters Firehouse to a next generation of Ghostbusters – that’s you.
While the game is literal hide and seek, and you can play it online or against AI single player. There’s a full story mode with cutscenes as well. The Switch version will run at dynamic resolution from 720p to 1080p and run at 30fps. The developers say they are tuning the game to push the Switch to its limits.
The game will be released both digitally and physically some time later this year.
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has all the iconic gear and gadgets, from Proton Packs to P.K.E. Meters and Ghost Traps that fans would expect and new gamers to the universe will enjoy when playing as a Ghostbuster. In addition, many will recognize the Firehouse and Ray’s Occult Books that act as the game’s hub. This is where players will choose missions, customize their characters, practice firing their particle throwers, and explore all there is to learn. And yes, you will hear the original film actors reprising their roles as Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore, along with some new friends!
- As the Ghost – Ghosts have multiple abilities in their arsenal, like possessing objects, of course, sliming, and more, that make haunting all the various locations a blast to play. Choose from up to five Ghosts with unique skills, ultimate abilities, and commendable minions fueled by ectoplasm. Fly around public locations and possess an inordinate amount of inanimate objects to evade pursuing Ghostbusters. Frighten citizens until they flee in fear, prank unsuspecting Ghostbusters, and hide your rifts to spawn safely in case you get trapped.
- As a Ghostbuster – Be one of the four proton pack-wielding Ghostbusters and attempt to catch a Ghost haunting unique locations with your trusty ghost trap and tools. Use the P.K.E. Meter to sniff out rifts that act as the Ghost’s spawn points and destroy them with your Proton Pack’s particle thrower before the Ghost completes their haunt. As players progress, they will unlock cosmetics and upgrades for both Ghostbusters and Ghosts to evolve their gameplay experiences. The look and feel will deliver to fans an immersive experience in the universe, allowing them to play out their Ghostbusting fantasies.
- Locations – Explore multiple unique locations, including; a museum, winter lodge, docked ship, multi-leveled prison, an active brewery, and more. Complete challenges, customize your Ghostbuster and Ghosts and locate hidden spores, mold, and fungus to gain access to more unlockables.
- Game Tip – As you play more, a story arc unveils itself. Follow the requests of Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore to uncover cutscenes that build an exciting tale! Yes, it’s multiplayer with more…